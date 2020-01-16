Nineteen formally conferred with national honours

Nineteen exemplary nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis were invested with the 2019 National Honours Awards for their exceptional contribution to the development of the Federation at an investiture ceremony held by His Excellency the Governor-General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Government House.

The Companion Star of Merit (CSM) was awarded to the following persons: Dr. Calvin Hazel, Spiritual Development and Advancement of our People; Bishop Joseph Henville, Religion and Community Development; Erstein Edwards, Public Service and Diplomacy; Augustine Merchant, Agricultural Development in Service to the Nation, and Bruce Skerritt for Music locally, regionally and internationally.

Twelve nationals were the recipients of the Medal of Honour (MH): Marilyn Guishard Bertie, Education and Religion; Lester Blackett, Sports; Yvette Slack, Pre-School Education and Community Activism; Antonio Liburd, Culture; Evered (Webbo) Herbert, Broadcasting; Arabella Nisbett, Farming; Earlene Maynard, Education; Anthony Evelyn, Ongoing Efforts to Enhance the Cause of Building Contractors; Julietta Martin, Performing Arts (Dance); Alice Swanston, Education and Community Outreach; Oswald Elliott, Education, and Michael (Mic Heyliger) Stokes for Musical Production and Artistry.

Angeline Revan and Elphlin Warner received the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the areas of Education and National Service, and Calypso/Music respectively.

The awards were presented by His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, congratulated the awardees and thanked them for their meritorious contributions to nation building.

“I want to record the deepest appreciation of the Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis and indeed all of our citizens and residents for the excellent and yeomen service rendered by all of our honourees today,” said Prime Minister Harris. “And for me personally to say thank you because so many of them I have had long personal interaction with and could account for their long and meritorious service in the areas of endeavours which have been identified today.”

Prime Minister Harris stated that the contributions made by the awardees will “always be lovingly remembered and immortalized for the selfless nature with which you gave even in those times then, when there were limits to governmental, state and private sector resources,” he added.

“You taught us a very valuable life lesson, that always, we must do the very best we can with what we have today. Always, there must be commitment to do the very best that we can do. And as we look at the honourees today, you as it were, symbolizes the essence of that message and that life-long lesson – self-sacrifice, dedication, love for what you are doing – every one of you demonstrated that and for that we come to say thank you for being an exemplar,” said the prime minister.

The honorees were awarded in keeping with the National Honours Act No.19 of 96. The National Honours Act provides for the Star of Merit, the Medal of Honour and the Order of National Hero to be awarded to any citizen of St. Christopher and Nevis, who renders distinguished and outstanding service to the nation.

Present at the ceremony were members of Cabinet, as well as other senior government officials, family members of the honourees, and other specially invited guests.