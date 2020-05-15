No arrest yet but police needs your help

Basseterre, 15th May, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – No arrest has been made as yet, after Monday’s daylight robbery in Basseterre, by a man using disguise. The incident occurred in the Port Zante district, but no one was hurt.

Now, police are asking the public for help in apprehending the person who carried out the crime. They are urging residents to share any information that they may have to assist in solving this crime.

It was on Monday after that the owner of a jewelry store announced to the public that his store had been robbed and that the perpetrator escaped with various items.

Police are now confirming that the items were valued over EC$11,000.

Police records show that the action was carried out around 11:30am on Monday, 11th May, 2020, and that an employee of the store reported that a male entered the establishment, wearing a cap, sunshades and a face mask.

He requested, said the police report, a number of jewellery pieces to try on, then left the establishment with the items, without paying for them.

Though ordinarily illegal, citizens of St. Kitts & Nevis have been required to wear masks, as part of the measures to protect from the spread of the Coronavirus.

But they have been somewhat worried, that some may use the relaxed provisions against mask wearing, to commit illegal acts.

Since the larceny on Monday, police have suggested to business owners to request customers to temporarily remove their face masks, when entering their establishments.

They also suggested that customers be asked to show photo IDs before exchanging products of high value.