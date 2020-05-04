No more active COVID-19 cases in Suriname

by CARICOM Today

Paramaribo, Suriname – The last infected COVID-19 was tested negative in her last two tests. The infected person was declared cured with the result, which was received on 02 May 2020, and was therefore allowed to go home.

This means that our country currently has no COVID-19 positive cases. However, the monitoring of the latter case will not stop, the infectiologist will carry out the last examination in a week.

This is good news for Suriname, but to keep it that way it is very important that society remains alert and adheres to the COVID-19 order and health measures.

The situation at the border is still of serious concern to the COVID-19 Crisis Management team. There are still persons illegally crossing borders and rivers in East, West and South Suriname.

The total lock-down of these border rivers, which started last Thursday, is intended to minimize the risk of new infections in Suriname. Until 10 May 2020, the police, military personnel, the Medical Mission, district commissioners and traditional authority in the interior will work together to keep the interior and the rest of Suriname Corona-free.