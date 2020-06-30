No space for Gayle in Chopra’s Best IPL XI – former India opener goes with more ‘consistent’ Warner

By Sports Desk,

Former India opening batsman turned cricket pundit Aakash Chopra has excluded West Indies batsman Chris Gayle from an All-time XI IPL squad, opting in favour of a more ‘consistent’ David Warner.

Gayle, the big Windies left-hander, has his name etched on a host of IPL records and accomplishments at the top of the order in the IPL. The opening batsman has the tournament’s highest individual score (175), most sixes (326), fastest century and the most 100s (6). The Australian, however, has 222 more runs overall, in one more match than Gayle, and has also scored the most 50s with 44.

While acknowledging Gayle’s explosiveness as an opener, Chopra explains he chose Warner based on consistency.

“My first pick is David Warner, the first overseas player as an opener. You will also think of Chris Gayle, but he is not more consistent than David Warner,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“He [Gayle] has been explosive but Warner is not behind anyone. So, Warner as one of the overseas players. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen ever.”

Mystery spinner and sometimes pinch hitter Sunil Narine was the only West Indian to make Chopra’s XI, with the former opener also finding no place for another big hitter and fan favourite Andre Russell.

Aakash Chopra’s All-time IPL XI

David Warner Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Suresh Raina AB de Villiers MS Dhoni Sunil Narine Harbhajan Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lasith Malinga Jasprit Bumrah

Main photo: Chris Gayle (Sportsmax)