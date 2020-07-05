“Noah left a rich legacy for carnival,” says Deputy PM

Basseterre, 5th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)- The outgoing Chairman of the St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival, Noah Mills, has come in for high praise from the former Minister of Culture and Deputy Prime Minister, Shawn K Richards.

“I want to say publicly once more, a very special thank you to the outgoing Chairman of Carnival, Mr. Noah Mills,” stated Richards.

Mills has been succeeded by Shannon Hawley, who is the only female to have ever occupied the position.

Richards continued, “A new person has been appointed for carnival, but during the last five years, as I had the ministerial oversight for carnival, all of us can agree, that Noah did an excellent job in terms of moving the carnival product here in St. Kitts & Nevis, beyond what we were accustomed to.”

Mills, who will continue as a consultant to the Committee, for a period of time, was one of the longest serving chairpersons, running from 2015-2020.

Many complimented him for the new style he brought to the volunteer job, including the introduction of new events, on time commencement of activities, a massive increase in carnival bands (troupes as more commonly called in St. Kitts), and more exciting and larger carnival J’ouvert sessions.

The increase in fringe events also happened under his watch, though organized and managed by private promoters.

But he was also not shy, nor apparently moved by critics, many of whom found reason to question and challenge some of the decisions made, even when they were in the best interest of the carnival.

“With him, we have left a rich legacy for carnival,” Minister Richards stated.

He added, “For example, when I became the Minister for Carnival, we had a budget allocation of EC$800,000, each year, (before 2015). The incoming chairperson, Shannon Hawley and her team, I congratulate her, but she will be the beneficiary of a budget of 2.6 Million Dollars, in respect of carnival, that we were able to successfully lobby for.”

Richards said that when they took over carnival, (in 2015), carnival had about EC$32,000 in its account.

“Today, carnival has almost EC$600,000 in its account, and again, that is to the credit of Noah and his team, who ensured that the fiscal affairs of carnival, were indeed properly managed.”

Richards also expressed appreciation to all who would have given their committed service over the years to making the carnival what it has become, and called for their continued support.

Mills, himself, in a ‘farewell’ social media post, on Friday, had his own praise and best wishes for the new Committee.

“I am convinced that our Carnival is in good hands and the new team will elevate it to unimaginable heights. They have all the personal and professional assets needed. World Look Out,” opined the former carnival boss.

He also, commended the former Minister, “And before the Ark sails, the Admiral General has to be touted for his vision and leadership acumen. The Hon. Shawn K. Richards. Amidst minor turbulence and choppy waves, you stood the course for 5 years. Allowing us to be instrumental in implementing your vision. We are eternally grateful.”

Kind words were also extended to sponsors and those who served with him.

“I also cannot end without publicly declaring that all successes we experienced must be attributed to the many Subcommittee Chairpersons and their Committee members… all Volunteers. As well as, the Staff at the Department and Ministry of Culture. Halos and Kudos to you,”.

And for those who often said he was like the biblical Noah with an Ark, he also did not forget them in his farewell note, when he wrote, “The horn is now blowing. Last call. The course has been set. We are about to set sail to the next Port.”

In style, only he can exhibit, Noah had the final word.

Sugar Mas 48 Jouvert Morning crowd at the Circus, Basseterre. Photo credit/Alpha Aerials

Sugar Mas 48 Jouvert Morning crowd on Cayon Street, Basseterre. Photo credit/Dale Morton

Main photo: Noah G. Mills, Outgoing Chairman of Carnival