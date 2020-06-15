Nomination Day in Anguilla lively

By The Daily Herald,

ANGUILLA–Large supportive crowds gathered at the Atlin Noraldo Harrigan Parliamentary building throughout the day on Friday, June 12, to welcome and cheer on their party candidates of choice as they arrived to officially be nominated for the 2020 island-wide general election.

The intense and much-debated 2020 campaigning season was on full display as voters from all parties gathered to greet their candidates of choice and accompany them into the building to witness their nomination.

The Anguilla Progressive Movement’s (APM’s) seven district and four “at-large” candidate nominees led by Doctor Ellis Webster along with a number of supporters, walked in unison from their Valley Headquarters to the Parliamentary Building, arriving shortly after 10:00am. Similarly attired in ties and scarves fashioned with Anguilla’s official colours of white, blue and orange, they carried a banner emblazoned with the words of their campaign slogan, “Change Can’t Wait”.

Webster said, “We have been waiting for this day for the chance to represent Anguilla. We look forward to elections on June 26 and June 29. We understand the enormity of this task and serving the people of Anguilla.” He said that he looks forward to giving the island’s youth the opportunity to be involved and participate in the governance of their country.

A similar scene was repeated at 2:00pm as the Anguilla United Front’s (AUF’s) seven district and four at-large candidate nominees, led by Premier Victor Banks, all walked in unison towards the House of Assembly. Surrounded by supporters singing and dancing to their catchy theme song “Ready, Steady on Day One” and wearing variations of the party’s yellow campaign shirts, the candidates and supporters filed into the Parliamentary Building to complete the nomination paperwork.

Banks said, “We are excited with the enthusiasm here today [, Friday – Ed.]. The people are energised and exuberant and believe that the AUF is the best team to take the country forward. We feel very proud of our record, and we want to continue to lead Anguilla forward because these are challenging times.”

In addition to the 11 candidates nominated from each party, eight independent candidates were also nominated by their supporters.

On June 11, the Central Electoral Office held a public testing of all 21 electronic tabulation machines which will count the ballots cast in the 2020 general election. Supervisor of Elections, Rodney Rey commented, “I am pleased to report that all tabulation machines tested perfectly with no errors using both mains power electricity and their own back-up batteries. I am thankful for all the hard work and effort which has gone in to getting the House of Assembly building ready for use during the forthcoming election process.”

Photo: Banks signing the nomination form