Notice from Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs & Social Services

As the Nation prepares for a complete curfew, the Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs & Social Services wishes to advise that persons seeking urgent assistance can reach the following essential Departments at the numbers below :

Probation & Child Protection Services – 662 6833

Gender Affairs – 662 5492

Community Development & Social Services – 662 7710

We also take this opportunity to remind persons to observe the upcoming 24-hour curfew restrictions, for the future health of ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.