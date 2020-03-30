NOTICE TO WORKERS ON THE SKILLS TRAINING EMPOWERMENT ENHANCEMENT TEAMS

In keeping with the state of emergency declared on Saturday 28th March 2020, the call from the Covid-19 task force and a call from the Hon. Prime Minister, ALL Skills Training Empowerment Enhancement Teams workers who are not requested to turn out to work are kindly asked NOT to congregate in Basseterre or in their respective communities. You are asked to assist with protecting your own health, that of your communities and by extension that of our nation by staying at home.

If for some justified reason you have to leave your home, please practice social distancing.

Please note that there are heavy fines for not complying with the Regulations. You are kindly asked to be compliant and remain at home.

The fullest cooperation of all concerned is expected as the country attempts to combat this pandemic.

