OAS to follow election proceedings from afar

Basseterre, 30th May, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The Organization of American States, (OAS), has responded to a request from the leader of the St. Kitts & Nevis Labour Party, asking for a team of observers be assigned to monitor the upcoming elections in St. Kitts & Nevis.

In a correspondence dated, 28th May,2020, the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, thanked the Labour Party Leader, Dr. Denzil Douglas for the concerns he expressed in his letter, regarding the electoral process.

The Secretary General, stated, “As you may know, the OAS was invited to deploy Electoral Observer Mission to the June 5 General Elections.”

Almargro explained that the invitation was received on May 19th and the OAS Secretary General and the OAS Secretary General responded on May 20, confirming that a mission would be present.”

The Secretary general added that the plan was for the team of observers currently the post electoral phase in Suriname, was expected to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis.

However, Almargo outlined that funding for the mission had been secured and the team had been cleared of COVID-19 after being repeatedly tested in Suriname.

But the Secretary General stated that, “Unfortunately, on May 27 the Government informed the OAS that, following the establishment of a 14-day quarantine, it would not be feasible for the observer mission to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He said that the “OAS/GS regrets that a practical solution was not put in place like was the case in Suriname to allow observers to deploy but it is respectful of the sovereign decision.

But he promised that the OAS/GS will continue to follow the process closely from afar.

Photo: Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro