Official shares ways individuals can donate to COVID-19 fight in St.Kitts-Nevis

(SKNIS): Scores of individuals and corporate citizens have contributed funds, supplies, and other resources to the war against COVID-19 with many more at home and abroad making enquiries about joining the fight.

Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, appeared on Saturday’s (April 25, 2020) edition of the radio programme Inside the News on Winn FM and saluted the patriotic spirit of all who have helped to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

For persons interested in making a cash contribution, an account is available at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd. This facilitates wire transfers from individuals based overseas. The attachment is included with this press release.

Cheques addressed to the Accountant General have also been received in addition to cash donations. Presentation ceremonies are featured at the National Emergency Operations Centre Daily Briefing. Donors should indicate if there is a specific way that the funds should be used. For instance, to assist the purchasing of hand sanitizers, to assist in purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) and to assist the support of vulnerable groups.

Mr. Samuels added that persons could donate medical supplies, including N95 face masks, mechanical ventilators, or PPEs. He said that regular face masks that can be distributed to vulnerable groups such as senior citizens are welcome. Chairman Samuels shared that businesses may also consider providing face masks for their customers, given that persons cannot enter a store without one.

Professionals willing to volunteer their technical skills in various areas were encouraged.

To find out more about potential donations, persons can contact the NEOC via telephone 466-5626, 466-3874, or 466-7453. WhatsApp messages can be sent to 466-5100.