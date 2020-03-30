Officials announce COVID-19 case in Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 30th March, 2020 (MyVueNews.com) – Health officials in St. Kitts and Nevis, today, Monday, 30th March, 2020, announced a new case of the Coronavirus.

The patient, said officials, is a 51 year old female from Nevis and is also resident on that island.

It was revealed that this case too is travel related.

She has a travel history from the United Kingdom on 14 March, 2020.

She is now in mandatory isolation to help prevent a spread to others. Contact tracing with persons she has interacted with is ongoing.

This brings the total of confirmed cases in St. Kitts and Nevis, to 8, with five others announced just one day before on Sunday, 29th March.

Health officials continue to urge citizens to STAY AT HOME.