One dead after shooting in Nevis

Basseterre, Wednesday, 5th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The calm of the Emancipation weekend was broken with the death of one man, on Tuesday night, 4th August, 2020.

Police say that 24 year old Dillion Whyte was sitting outside in a yard, when unknown assailants shot him about his body.

The District Medical Doctor, pronounced him dead at the scene.

The incident, according to police reports, occurred at 8:00 p.m., at Stuart Williams Drive, in Charlestown.

No one at the time of writing this article, had been arrested, but police have issued a call for assistance from the public.

They have asked that anyone with information should contact the Violent Crimes Unit in Nevis, at 469 5269, 668 0636.