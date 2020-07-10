One more case of COVID-19 recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, 10th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)– After enjoying almost three months of “no new” COVID-19 cases, St. Kitts and Nevis, on Friday, 10th July, recorded its second recent case, in only six days.

The first of the recent two was recorded and reported on Saturday 4th July, 2020.

Previously, the country had 15 cases but those patients eventually recovered, leaving no active cases, until now.

The Minister of Health, Akilah Byron, said on Friday that the newest case is a frontline health care worker, who had been treating the case announced on 4th July.

This new patient has been placed in isolation and the persons with whom they have had contact are being traced and tested, and will most likely be placed in quarantine.

Minister Nisbett again appealed to citizens to follow all social distancing protocols and good hygiene.

Main photo: Akilah Byron- Nisbett