One more person discharged, 113 positive cases

By Loop News T&T,

The Ministry of Health said one additional person was discharged as of April 13, 2020, at 10.05 pm.

In an update on Monday night, the Ministry said so far the number of positive cases remains at 113, with eight deaths and 1,152 samples submitted.

The Ministry said the 17th person was discharged from the Sangre Grande Facility.

The Ministry said of the total number of positive cases, 52 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

The Ministry said 49 positive cases came from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together, while 3 positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals.

The Ministry reminds the public to exercise due care in sanitising all surfaces with a water-and-bleach solution and to practice safe practices as follows:

Wash your hands properly with soap and water

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Dispose of tissue immediately after using

Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue

Avoid touching your face

Stay home if you are ill

Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms

Practice social distancing ( (e.g. no kissing, hugging or hand-shaking, avoid unnecessary gatherings). Stay six feet away from others.

Additionally, all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and limit their occupancy by 50 percent.

The Ministry said it will continue to provide accurate information to the public in a timely fashion.