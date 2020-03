Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 05, 2020 (RSCNPF): One person is in Police custody assisting with investigations into the death of 20-year-old Jevon Brandy of Brown Hill, Nevis as Officers follow every lead.

An autopsy was performed on Brandy’s body on March 04, 2020 by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Valery Alexandrov who concluded that death was as a result of a single gunshot wound to the neck.