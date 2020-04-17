Opposition decline to name new Leader

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, 17th April, 2020, (MyVueNews.com) – In a surprising move this week, members of the opposition in the St. Kitts and Nevis Parliament declined an invitation by the country’s Governor General, to name a new Leader of the Opposition.

In correspondence, dated, 16th March, 2020, The Head of State, Sir Tapley Seaton, wrote to the current three elected Representatives, Marcella Liburd, Patrice Nisbett and Konris Maynard, indicating that the ruling of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court on 12th March, 2020, required the former Member for Constituency Number Six, Dr. Denzil Douglas, to vacate his seat in the National Assembly.

With that new development, resulting from Douglas holding a passport for another country, Dominica, he was required to vacate his seat. Members of Parliament are not allowed to have an allegiance to another country, and if so, would have to be removed from the parliament.

With this background, Governor General Seaton invited the members, in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 of the Constitution of St. Christopher & Nevis, to inform him in writing, of the Member of the Opposition commanding the support of one (1) other Representative, so that he can appoint a new Leader of the Opposition.

Then in a letter dated, 15th April, almost one month after, and two days before the convening of a parliamentary session, the Governor General confirmed that he received a letter from all three opposition Representatives, indicating that the constitution, Section 26, (1), requires that the number of Representatives in the Assembly shall be consistent with the number of constituencies in the country, which is 11.

However, with the removal of Douglas from parliament, only 10 members remain.

They outlined that since elections are likely to take place in a matter of weeks, it would not be prudent to appoint a Leader for the opposition benches.

They said they prefer to await the outcome of either a by-election to fill the vacancy left by Douglas’ departure, or for the outcome of the pending General elections which are likely by 11th August, 2020, given that the House automatically expires on 14th May, 2020.

As a result, the country still has no Leader of the Opposition.