Opposition MPs push back against State of Emergency

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, 17th April, 2020, (My Vue News.com) – Opposition members in the St. Kitts and Nevis Parliament, today made known their objections to a Resolution that was introduced by the ruling coalition government, as part of its response to the Coronavirus.

The Resolution, said Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, was necessary because “…the COVID-19 virus continues to pose a significant threat of a natural calamity on the scale of a public health emergency to the Federation of St. Christopher & Nevis, and it is therefore necessary to extend the State of Emergency, up to a period of twelve months or such shorter period as may be specified.”

All three Members on the opposing benches argued that there cannot be a Resolution for the extension of a State of Emergency in the country, without specifying the exact time when the emergency will end.

They were referring to that part of the Resolution that says, in part, it is “… a period of twelve months or such shorter period as may be specified.”

However, those on the government side explained that the requirement is that the emergency would last for 12 months, but if the health and other conditions warrant, it can be brought to an end much earlier, even after one month or weeks, as one coalition senator stated.

But not so fast, said Opposition MP, Konris Maynard, who argued that the emergency resolution must have a definite end date, just as the Governor General, Sir Tapley Seaton, stipulated in his two previous Proclamations.

It was on 28th March when the first State of Emergency came into effect for a two-week period. It was further extended for a third week, which ends on Saturday, 18th April,2020.

In order to put new restrictions in place to govern the movement of people for work, leisure and shopping, there must be both a new State of Emergency and Regulations, thus the need for today’s parliamentary debate. These are measures being used by the special task force, to control the spread of the virus.

Maynard, who was joined in his objections by Opposition Members Marcella Liburd and Patrice Nisbett, said that the only way the emergency could be shortened after being passed, is by parliament and not even the Governor General, he argued, could assist in making the change.

“Parliament would have to be reconvened to change it, otherwise it runs for 12 months. Only Parliament has such authority,” said Maynard.

He repeated in excited posture, over the rumblings of some on the Government side, “Once this Resolution is passed, that is it! Government nor Cabinet cannot thereafter change it.”

People, he said, would be concerned and confused about whether they could do business, move around and not be confined to home and other freedom of activity that they previously enjoyed before the introduction of curfews and other restrictions.

He suggested that it would be better if the Government extended the State of Emergency for shorter periods, such as 21 days.

At no time, however, did the opposition members argue against a State of Emergency, in a general sense, but had difficulty with that one section that said, “shorter period”.