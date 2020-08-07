Oprah Winfrey Buys Breonna Taylor Billboards in Louisville Demanding Justice

By TMZ,

Oprah Winfrey is amping up the pressure to get justice for Breonna Taylor by blanketing Louisville with billboards demanding the arrest of the cops who shot her.

Oprah purchased dozens of billboards Thursday in Breonna’s hometown — her latest push for justice in the case.

The new billboards will also feature the Until Freedom website, a social justice org whose mission is to address systemic and racial injustice. This same group organized a rally outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home, which resulted in 87 arrests. Their stories — dubbed the “Louisville 87” — are featured on Until Freedom’s site.

There will be a total of 26 billboards across the city — one for every year of Breonna’s life. They’re expected to be completed by Monday.

Remember, Det. Brett Hankison — one of the 3 Louisville cops who fired their weapons during the deadly March 13 raid at Breonna’s home — has been fired but not charged.

The other 2 officers involved — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove — were placed on administrative leave, but that’s it.

The family has also claimed Breonna’s home was targeted by cops as part of the city’s gentrification plan.

As we reported … Breonna posthumously made history last week when she landed on the cover of Oprah’s magazine, the first time EVER in the magazine’s 20-year history O herself was not front and center.

Oprah’s cover declared, “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.” These same words are also on all 26 billboards.

Main photo: Oprah Winfrey and Breonna Taylor