Optimism for post-Covid-19 OECS recovery

By Staff Reporter, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Saturday, 25th July, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The new Chairman of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, (ECCB), has called for countries on the OECS to remodel their economies for resilience and shared prosperity, as they chart a way forward amidst the unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19.

Minister of Finance of St. Kitts & Nevis, Dr. Timothy Harris, told fellow finance ministers and other officials during a live virtual ceremony to transfer the chairmanship of the Council, on Friday, 25th July, 2020, that OECS countries ought to proceed in rebuilding their economies with a strong and renewed sense of regional solidarity.

Harris, who is also his country’s Prime Minister, said that according to the ECCB projections, the ECCU economies are projected to decline between 10 and 20 per cent in 2020.

This performance he indicated, was influenced by the necessary lock downs and the closure of the vital tourism sector.

But he was optimistic in concluding that “A gradual recovery for the ECCU is anticipated in 2021.”

“Looking forward during my tenure as Chairman, the Monetary Council will exercise responsible, prudent and unified leadership as we chart the path towards our region’s economic recovery and resilience, promised Harris.

With that objective in mind, the Council Chairman outlined three main areas of focus for the upcoming year, namely,monetary stability, financial stability, and growth and competitiveness.

Harris and others used the occasion of the ceremony to welcome the newest member to the Council, Premier and Finance Minister for Anguilla, Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster.

The incoming chairman also had complementary words for the former chairman, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance for Grenada, Dr. Keith Mitchell.

The meeting was facilitated by Governor of the ECCB, Timothy Antoine.

Main photo: L-R ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine, new Council Chair Timothy Harris, PM and Minister of Finance St.Kitts Nevis