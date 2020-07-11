Outbound air passengers to follow several measures before travelling, says CMO Laws

By SKNIS,

Outbound air passengers seeking permission to travel are encouraged to contact the relevant authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis as several measures must be taken before departing the Federation.

“If you are an outbound passenger you would have received approval for departure from the Chief Executive Officer of the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) for departure and so you need to provide us [Ministry of Health] with this approval,” said Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) on the July 10 edition of the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Persons travelling to territories requesting Molecular COVID-19 Test are encouraged to contact the local Ministry of Health before travelling as such information should be passed on for processing.

“You also need to provide evidence of the requirement for the COVID-19 Test based on the protocols from the country of destination – to where you are travelling. You need to send this information via email to Dr. Keisha Liddie who is our Director of Community Health Services and then your Molecular PCR Test will be scheduled by the public health team,” said CMO Laws.

Dr. Liddie can be reached at drliddie4224@gmail.com, while the CEO of SCASPA Mr. Denzil James can be reached at denzil.james@scaspa.com. For more information, kindly contact the Ministry of Health at telephone numbers 467-1108/467-1172 or via the email address health@gov.skn.

Main photo: CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, DR. HAZEL LAWS