Over 23 Million in contributions to self employed so far

Basseterre, Sunday, 19th July, 2020, (MyVue News.com)– The new Minister of Social Security, Eugene Hamilton, has given a commitment to do more to assist the self employed in St. Kitts and Nevis.

While making a special address, on the occasion of the 24th Anniversary of the Self Employed Coverage provided by the Social Security Board, Hamilton opined that these categories of workers must be considered a critical partner in the social security scheme.

Since its introduction 24 years ago, some 2,952 self employed persons have been registered, collectively contributing over 23 million dollars to the fund.

But the minister also was quick to point out that they have equally benefited from the fund and in 2019, for example, over $755,000 was paid out in benefits specifically to the self employed.

Hamilton indicated that the last two decades have seen both challenges and successes, with many accessing benefits related to sickness, maternity, invalidity survivors and age pensions.

In recent times, stated Hamilton, they have also provided the self employed with assistance from the COVID-19 Relief Fund, to over 1,500 applicants whose income had been impacted by the disruptions in the economy, caused by the pandemic.

One noticeable challenge, he cited, relates to non-compliance, because even though many recognize the importance, they still fail to remain current in the submission of contributions.

However, he also recognized that many in this category have had difficulty, given the seasonality of their work, especially in the hospitality sector,thereby creating income gaps.

As the program rolls into its 25th year, however, Minister Hamilton is urging the team at Social Security to make greater efforts, to entice the registration of more self employed persons and to ensure that they remain compliant.

Main photo: Social Security Building