Overseas exams begin in St. Kitts & Nevis

Basseterre, 13th July 2020 (MyVue News.com)– Hundreds of students across St. Kitts & Nevis, are from today, (Monday, 13th July, 2020), writing their CXC and CAPE examinations, despite the present COVID-19 challenges.

Unlike previous years, this time around, there are new protocols for accessing the examination spaces at each school, especially in light of guidelines for social distancing.

That is why, a few weeks ago, Minister of Education, Jonel Powell, admonished students that it is therefore imperative that they, who are registered for exams, arrive at their respective schools, at least one hour in advance of the start of their examinations.

Education officials on both islands have been in constant planning to help find the best strategies to facilitate the exams, while still protecting the students and all other relevant parties, from potential COVID-19 exposure.

Meetings were held with the Federal Minister of Education, Powell, his counterpart from the Nevis Island Administration, Troy Liburd and senior ministry officials.

Training sessions were also conducted to prepare invigilators, who will assist in coordinating the daily exam sessions.

The start of exams, comes after almost four months of what some in education describe as one of the most challenging and tumultuous periods in recent decades.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed back on 24th March, 2020, it led to the forced closure of all schools, day cares and pre-schools.

It also caused severe disruption to the provision of learning instructions to students, even though eventually, creative means were introduced, using online classes.

It was only last Friday, 10th July, that a formal closure came for the academic term and year, (2019-2020). However, Education Minister Powell has also disclosed that the new academic year for 2020/2021, will run from 7th September, with the first term, ending on 11th December.

