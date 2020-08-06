PACE Elects its First Executive and Board of Directors

The newly founded Professional Association for Creativity and Entertainment (PACE), elected its first Executive Committee and Board of Directors on Wednesday.

PACE is a non-government organisation that empowers, advocates for and represents individuals who are engaged in any of three (3) niche areas: performing arts, visual arts and service providers. The association will also advocate for the advancement of the arts and entertainment industries in the Federation.

Adrian Lam was declared the Chair of Board of Directors, along with Kenny Warner as Performing Arts Director, Carla Astaphan as Visual Arts Director and Zachary Getz and Ulric “Ricki” McCall as Directors of Service Providers. In addition, the organisation will be led by its President; -Azem Bailey and Vice President – Maurice “EK” Flanders with the support of the Secretary – Desi Brown, Treasurer – Kimara “Lady Diva” Williams, Assistant Secretary & Treasurer – Wrennelcia “Paige” Thomas and Public Relations Officers – MJ Byron and Stephen Smith.

The newly elected representatives of PACE would like to thank the steering committee, Amali Armony, Brandon Cranstoun, Azem Bailey, Maurice “EK” Flanders, Desi Brown and Zachary Getz as well as all the creative artists and entertainers who came together to initiate the launch of what is anticipated to be a shape shifting entity. Heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for providing their spaces, services and equipment to host and amplify the message of PACE.

As the NGO takes its first steps, membership will be ongoing and persons interested in joining or learning more about the organization are asked to e-mail paceskn@gmail.com or visit our social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. President Azem Bailey says, “Recognizing that this is not the end but a new beginning, PACE must now determine how it will address the many challenges facing creatives and entertainment professionals it represents. I’m encouraged by the team elected tonight and the enthusiasm of the membership. Now the race begins, time to set the pace.”