PAM announces its candidates for election

Basseterre, Tuesday, 19th May, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The co- ruling Peoples Action Movement, PAM, on Tuesday, released its slate of candidates that has been confirmed to contest the June 5th General Elections in St. Kitts & Nevis.

In a press release, issued this morning, (19th May, 2020), the Political Leader of the Party, Shawn Richards, indicated that they have slightly modified their campaign approach so that they are better positioned to retain all four constituencies that they secured in 2015.

In addition, Richards, who is the Deputy Prime Minister, said that they are also strategically targeting other constituencies that their data indicate as potential victories.

“When the elections are over, we are confident that the number of seats we gained in 2015, will be increased in 2020, making PAM, once again, the largest single block of Representatives in the National Assembly,” he stated.

Richards opined that his Party is excited that he, and colleagues Lindsay Grant, Eugene Hamilton and Ian Patches Liburd will be retained as Members of Parliament.

“But in addition, and based on our latest data, PAM is also poised to secure victory in Central Basseterre for our Party Chairman, Ambassador Jonel Powell,” predicted the Party Leader.

However, instead of running six candidates as they did in 2015, the Party is only entering five, this time around.

Richards explained that in their new focus the National Executive of PAM, has approved the candidacy of five (5) representatives who will contest in Constituencies, 1,2,4,5,& 8.

“Equally we have endorsed, the candidacy of one delegate from our sister organization, the Peoples Labour Party, (PLP), to represent our coalition, in Constituency Number Six (6), for this election,” explained Richards, who will contest Constituency Number Five-Sandy Point.

He further justified the move by saying that “We recognize that any election is best won through careful organization, planning and execution of strategies. But we are also aware that victory is more likely, when we wisely utilize the limited resources at our disposal.”

Grant will continue to run in Constituency Four, while Liburd seeks to retain his seat in Number One, and Hamilton attempts the same in Constituency Eight.

There are eight seats available on St. Kitts but PAM, as part of a coalition deal for the 2015 poll, allowed PLP to contest in two areas-Constituencies Seven and Three. The same will apply this year.

The three seats in Nevis will see a contest between NRP and CCM.

Photo: Deputy Prime Minister and Political Leader of PAM, Shawn K Richards