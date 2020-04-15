Parliament meeting without Douglas as an MP

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 15th April, 2020 (MyVueNews.com) – When the National Assembly, meets in St. Kitts & Nevis, this Friday, 17th April, 2020, it will be the first time in three decades that it meets without Dr. Denzil Douglas, who, until recently served as Opposition Leader.

Douglas, who was also the longest serving prime minister of the country, (1995-2015), on 12th March, 2020, saw his long service halted by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, which ruled him ineligible to sit in the parliament because he held a diplomatic passport from the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Court of Appeal ruled that Douglas, who was last elected on February 16th, 2015 as the member of the National Assembly representing the Constituency of St. Christopher No. 6, is required to vacate his seat with immediate effect, as a penalty for ignoring the law set out in the Constitution in relation to qualifications for being a Member of Parliament.

This also meant that his term as Leader of the Opposition, which ran from 2015 to March, 2020, also ended.

Douglas, who leads the main opposition St. Kitts & Nevis Labour Party, has however, vowed to return as a candidate whenever the next elections are called by the administration of current PM, Dr.Timothy Harris.

The parliament was also recently scheduled to meet but was abruptly cancelled in the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

No details have been shared with the public about the agenda for Friday’s meeting, but MPs are likely to discuss the extension of a current State of Emergency.

They may also get into heated debate over the calling of the next General Elections, which many thought would have been held by now, but now delayed by the present crisis.

It is not known if a new Leader of the Opposition will be named, to replace Douglas, but political watchers are all paying attention to see the outcome regarding that appointment.

It will not be a long-term elevation however, because that can change once the poll is called in a few months’ time.