Parsons humble sister team Saddlers in Constituency Number Seven Domino League

By MMS-SKN,

The two outside teams taking part in Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, clashed in an almost one-sided game held at the Tabernacle Police Station on Thursday August 6 in the fourth segment of play in the first round of the 25th edition of the league.

Defending champions Parsons Domino Club from Constituency Number Six showed scant respect for its sister team, and runners up in the 24th edition of the league last year, Saddlers Domino Club whom they beat 13-5.

Phillips Domino Club maintained their winning form when they beat Christchurch Domino Club 13-11 at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux. Phillips is the only team that is yet to lose a game in this year’s domino league that has attracted fourteen teams.

The other previously unbeaten team, Mansion Domino Club saw its winning streak come to a grinding halt on Thursday when at a game held at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project they were beaten by Unstoppable 13-9.

Former champions Lodge Domino Club, playing at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, added misery to Molineux Domino Club following a 13-3 drubbing. Molineux is so far the only team that is yet to win a game since the 25th edition of the league opened.

Sylvers Domino Club, captained by Octavia Huggins, ended their losing streak in style by overwhelmingly beating Giants Domino Club 13-6 in a game held at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

In other results, former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-11 in a game held at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, while Tabernacle Domino Club beat Guinness Domino Club 14-5 in a game held at the Tabernacle Police Station.

Of the third segment games that were due to have been held on Sunday August 2 but were rescheduled, after losing two consecutive games, defending champions Parsons Domino Club found their winning form when they beat former champions Lodge Domino Club 13-11 at the Tabernacle Police Station on Tuesday August 4. Saddlers Domino Club beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-8 at the Lodge Community Centre on Wednesday August 5.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Games continue on Sunday August 9 with the fifth segment of play in the first round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League taking place at three venues – Tabernacle Police Station, Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, and the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, all games starting at 4:00 pm.

The unbeaten Phillips Domino Club will be facing an acid test when they come up against the defending champions Parsons Domino Club at the Tabernacle Police Station. A second game at the same venue will feature Sylvers Domino Club facing Saddlers Domino Club.

The Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux will host two games with Giants Domino Club coming up against Unstoppable Domino Club, while Molineux Domino Club will face Mansion Domino Club.

Three games have been scheduled for the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, but because of the Covid-19 protocols being observed, one of the games will be held at the neighbouring Cuban Bar.

Teams featured are Christchurch Domino Club against former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club, Guinness Domino Club against Small Corner Bar Domino Club, and the other former champions Lodge Domino Club coming up against Tabernacle Domino Club.

Main photo: Captain of defending champions Parsons Domino Club, Ashton Williams, in action as his team beat Saddlers Domino Club 13-5 at the Tabernacle Police Station.