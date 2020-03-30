Pastor and fellow worshiper remanded to prison

Pastor Uriah Taylor of The New Testament Church of God in Bolans has been remanded to prison after pleading guilty to failure to comply with public health regulations banning gatherings in excess of 25 people.

Police moved in to end a service at the church on Sunday and disperse worshipers after receiving reports there were more than 25 people in attendance.

The event was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Alston Turner, a member of the church pleaded guilty to battery on police, obstruction and resisting arrest.

He too was remanded.

(ABS Television, Antigua)