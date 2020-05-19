Persons who don’t abide by quarantine directions are liable to criminal penalties

By SKNIS,

Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, Superintendent Cromwell Henry, said that persons who refuse to abide by the quarantine directions or orders are liable to criminal penalties.

Speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for May 17, he specifically said that such criminal penalties include imprisonment as well.

Superintendent Henry stated that “The whole question of quarantine is governed by the Quarantine Act and the Public Health Act which give broad authority to the Chief Medical Officer to make decisions with respect to who should be quarantined, when they should be quarantined and where they should be quarantined.”

He said it also “provides for persons who refuse to comply with these orders and it also empowers the Police and the Defence Force to act in support of the decisions and recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer.”

Photo: Superintendent Cromwell Henry