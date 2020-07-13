PGA Tour: All events to be played without spectators this season

By Ali Stafford, Sky Sports News,

The PGA Tour has confirmed that all events for the remainder of the 2019-20 season will be played without spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Tour has confirmed that all events for the remainder of the 2019-20 season will be played without spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Plans to allow spectators at The Memorial were abandoned earlier this month, while the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the PGA Championship – the opening major of 2020 – have also stated in recent weeks that they would have to be held without crowds.

The earliest fans were set to return was the Wyndham Championship from August 13-16, the final regular-season event, although the PGA Tour has decided that ‘out of an abundance of caution’ the tournament and the following three FedExCup play-offs would go ahead with no spectators.

“As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder.

The earliest fans were set to return was the Wyndham Championship from August 13-16, the final regular-season event, although the PGA Tour has decided that ‘out of an abundance of caution’ the tournament and the following three FedExCup play-offs would go ahead with no spectators.

“As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder.

Main photo: Rory McIlroy is reigning FedExCup champion (Sky Sports)