Phillips’ winning streak in Number Seven Domino League halted by Small Corner Bar

By MMS-SKN,

Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex’s pavilion in Molineux was the action ground Thursday evening August 13 in which a team that had earlier lost all but one of their games ended the fairy tale winning streak of a fellow team in the first round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League.

Small Corner Bar Domino Club is a team that had won only one game in six outings since the league opened on July 28 and domino pundits had likened them to sheep going for slaughter when in the seventh segment of the first round they faced Phillips Domino Club who in their unbeaten six outings’ rampage had felled defending champions Parsons Domino Club and former champions Lodge Domino Club among others.

They say things don’t go as always planned, as Small Corner Bar Domino Club out of Lemon Hill in Lodge Village turned the slaughterers of the evening, and after a seesaw game inflicted the first loss to the unbeaten Phillips Domino Club via a welcome 13-11 beating.

Molineux Domino Club which had been on a losing streak in their first four outings until Sunday August 9 when they beat Mansion Domino Club, on Thursday evening won their second game by scrapping through with a narrow 13-12 victory over Guinness Domino Club at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

All the other games of the evening did not produce any shock results as Saddlers Domino Club beat Christchurch Domino Club 13-10, and Tabernacle Domino Club also beat Giants Domino Club 13-10 in games held at the Tabernacle Police Station.

Defending champions Parsons Domino Club beat Sylvers Domino Club 13-7 at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, while at the neighbouring Cuban Bar former champions Lodge Domino Club beat Mansion Domino Club 13-8.

In the second game held at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club stopped Unstoppable Domino Club in their own tracks with a 14-6 beating.

Meanwhile, in the rescheduled game between Phillips Domino Club and Saddlers Domino Club which was held on Wednesday August 12 at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, Phillips maintained their then unbeaten run by beating Saddlers 13-8.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

The eighth segment of play in the first round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League will take place on Sunday August 16 at three venues – Tabernacle Police Station, Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, and the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project. All games start at 4:00 pm.

Three games, Unity Patriots vs. Guinness, Lodge vs. Sylvers, and Small Corner Bar vs. Christchurch will be held at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project. However, due to the Covid-19 protocols being observed, one of the games will be shifted to the neighbouring Cuban Bar.

The Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux will be the venue for the Phillips vs. Unstoppable, and Tabernacle vs. Molineux games, and Tabernacle Police Station will be host to two games, Giants vs. Saddlers, and Mansion vs. Parsons.

Main photo: Doval Davis of Small Corner Bar Domino Club in action as they stopped the previously unbeaten Phillips Domino Club with a 13-11 beating, at the Edgar Gilbert Sports Complex