PLP to attend Rivers of Living Water for praise and worship on Sunday July 12

By Peter Ngunjiri, PLP PR Media Inc,

Leadership and membership of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) led by National Political Leader Dr the Hon Timothy Harris and Deputy National Political Leader the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett will on Sunday July 12 attend a praise and worship service at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre in Lime Kiln Commercial Project, West Basseterre.

The second in a series of praise and worship services by the Peoples Labour Party since the June 5 General Election landslide win by the Team Unity affiliated parties, the service is being held in St. Christopher Three, a constituency that was wrestled from the grips of Labour Party by the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett in her first attempt at elective politics. It will commence at 9:00 am.

“We won Constituency Number Three, a seat that Labour hitherto had never lost, with a swing to Akilah Byron-Nisbett of 6.6 per cent,” remarked National Political Leader of the PLP and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr the Hon Timothy Harris. “This victory was as sweet as it was historic.”

Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre in Lime Kiln Commercial Project is not new to the PLP family. Last year after the party held its National Convention on Saturday March 16 at Patsy Allers Playfield (not held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic), next day leadership and membership of the party moved across to Living Water Christian Centre where they were welcomed and blessed by Apostle Dr Allan Isaac and Prophetess Dr Debbie Isaac.

At that worship service Apostle Dr Allan Isaac who delivered the sermon under the theme ‘Overflowing yourself into the world around you’ towards the end he made an altar call, which was heeded by a majority of those present in the church including Prime Minister Harris, then Senator Byron-Nisbett and Ambassador Michael Powell.

The three stood side by side prompting Apostle Dr Isaac to remark that the country has good succession planning, “because you are looking at the previous generation (Powell), passed on to the next generation (Harris), to be passed on to the next generation (Byron-Nisbett).”

His pronouncement has come true as the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett who was at the time a Senator, is today an elected member of the National Assembly and is the Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development.

The first praise and worship service by the Peoples Labour Party was held on Sunday June 21 at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lemon Hill, Bourryeau, which is in Constituency Number Seven that is represented by Dr Harris. He observed: “In my Constituency of Number Seven, I led my opponent by 1,263 votes – the largest absolute margin in the general elections.”

At this praise and worship service, joining the Peoples Labour Party were Team Unity Cabinet ministers; Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, the Hon Lindsay Grant, the Hon Eugene Hamilton, and the Hon Wendy Phipps.

The next Peoples Labour Party inspired praise and worship service, whose date and venue are yet to be determined, will be held in St. Christopher Six which is the third constituency the PLP had fielded a candidate, Mr Kevin ‘Ninky’ Williams, who campaigned under the slogan ‘Try Something Else’.

While Mr Williams was the only PLP candidate who did not win, this is what National Political Leader Dr the Hon Timothy Harris said: “In Constituency Number Six there was a swing against Denzil Douglas (holder of the seat and former Prime Minister) of around 14 per cent.”

File Picture: Apostle Dr Allan Isaac delivering the sermon at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre in Lime Kiln, West Basseterre on Sunday March 17, 2019 with the PLP in attendance.