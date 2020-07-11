PM Announces 50 Thousand Dollars Reward For Information In Nigel Christian’s Murder

By Antigua News Room,

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced a reward of $50 thousand for information leading to the “senseless murder” of Nigel Christian.

Browne told parliament that Nigel was “murdered by senseless criminals, unfortunately the police is unable to determine motive.”

He said the government would consider increasing the reward.

“We need the entire population to be mobilized to deal with this issue,” he told parliament.

The Prime Minister called on all law enforcement agencies to do all in their power to bring the criminals to justice.

Christian was allegedly abducted from his home in McKinnons around 5:30 pm on Friday 10th July by four men.

He was later found along a dirt road at Thibous in the vicinity of New Winthorpes Area, with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.