PM Browne commits to a policy of no lay-off of public servants

Antigua News Room – Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne has made a commitment that lay-offs of public servants will not be a priority in his government’s efforts to restart the economy and keep it vibrant while it battles the effects of the COVID-19 virus on the nation’s economy.

Speaking during a national broadcast on Sunday, a day before the observation of Labour Day, Prime Minister Browne outlined there are many projects, both economic and social, that the Government had budgeted to deliver this year, which cannot now be done because of the comprehensive bludgeoning of our economy by COVID-19. This he said will result in government attracting much needed revenue.

“In these circumstances, the obvious policy option is to reduce expenditure drastically. In doing so, the government would be forced to reduce employment in the public service by lay-offs and terminations, as has been done in the private sector. But, my Government will not take that action; except at last resort. We are a caring government – one that always puts the interest of the people first,” Prime Minister Browne stated.

He further outlined that his government is cognizant that laying-off public servants now would bring immense hardship to families, particularly where there is only one breadwinner, or where other family members have been laid-off from the private sector.

He said that his government will continue to do all in its power, to retain the staffing of the public service at its present level, for as long as it can, including by borrowing and the issuance of bonds.

“This action will increase our debt, and push-up the level of our debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – something we would have wished not to do, particularly as, over the last five years, we have worked diligently to reduce the debt to GDP ratio,” he said.

In January of this year, Government reduced the debt to GDP ratio from 104% when the ABLP administration came into office to 69.1% – a 35% decrease in five years, while growing the economy by five percent per annum.

Prime Minister Browne pointed out that in seeking to maintain employment in the public service and to deliver services, the country’s debts will certainly rise; and, in combination, with limited economic activity, the debt to GDP ratio will also rise.

Despite this, Prime Minister Browne gave the undertaking to public servants, as part of his government’s contract with them, that his government will not lay-off personnel at this time. He however called on workers to perform at the highest possible level to help get the economy up and running.

“Of course, if the adverse economic effects of COVID-19 are prolonged and government is unable both to improve its intake of revenues and to borrow enough funds, the time may come when the public service will have to be significantly reduced. But, as I said, any such action will be a last resort, and it could be avoided by increased national productivity as soon as the country’s lock down is lifted, commercial activity is restored, and tourism regenerated,” Prime Minister Browne concluded.