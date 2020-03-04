PM Browne Plans To Take Away The Barbuda Council’s Authority Over Sand-Mining And Subleasing

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says he will be going to Parliament next week to strip the Barbuda Council of at least two of its responsibilities: its authority over sand-mining and subleasing.

“We will be going to Parliament in about two weeks and we’re going to change the law and give that authority to central government. I believe, too, they have the authority for subleases. We’re going to change it and give it to the central government,” Browne said.

Recently, the Barbuda Council made a formal request to the Chief Town and Country Planner at the Development Control Authority (DCA) for a stop order on the construction work being done by the Peace Love and Happiness (PLH) company.

Barbuda Council Chair, Calsey Beazer-Joseph stated that the stop order request was in no way intended to obstruct the decisions of the ABLP administration.

However, Browne expressed disappointment with the perpetual efforts of the Council to undermine his administration.

“If everything that we do, they seek to create these obstacles, are we to sit back and allow them to be obstructive or do we push forward to ensure the continued advancement of Barbuda for the benefit of the Barbuda people primarily, and for all Antiguans and Barbudans?” said Browne.

Browne added that he will further observe the actions of the Barbuda council and will resort to amending the law further to strip them of authority if necessary.