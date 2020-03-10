PM Browne Says Guyana Should Deal With Election Controversy Internally

By Antigua News Room,

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has commented on the controversy in Guyana related to the results of last week’s general elections.

He is calling for calm and an amicable resolution without external interference in Guyana’s internal affairs.

“I think that they all have an obligation to come together and to find an internal solution. I don’t think that the solution at this point requires any form of external involvement” said Browne.

He further suggested that the two parties should meet, conduct a recount and agree to abide by the results of final count.

Two protests were launched on March 6 along the Bath Settlement Public Road, West Berbice and Lusignan on the East Coast Demerara against what protesters said was the rigging of Monday’s general elections.

Protesters at Bath blocked the road with burning tyres. They chanted: “Granger must go” and also stated that they believe the elections were rigged.