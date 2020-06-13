PM Harris announces new Regulations further relaxing restrictions, but borders remain closed

By PLP PR Media Inc.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to make good progress in the fight against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 and while thanking citizens and residents for adhering to the health and safety measures, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has announced new Regulations for the next two weeks starting tomorrow Saturday June 13.

“Tomorrow, new Regulations come into force in our continuing fight against Covid-19,” said Prime Minister Harris in a national address on Friday afternoon June 12. “The current Regulations, No 19, under the Emergency Powers Act come to an end on Saturday the 13th June.”

He said the Regulations for the next two weeks from Saturday the 13th June to Saturday the 27th June will be published under Statutory Rules and Orders (SR&O) Number 25 of 2020 Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations.

Is his opening remarks, Prime Minister Harris said he was pleased to address the nation following his Team Unity Government’s impressive victory at the polls on Friday the 5th June, 2020, and to thanked everyone for their confidence in choosing Team Unity to pilot the ship of state for another five years.

He however reminded of the fact that the country is still faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and the all of society response to Covid-19 must therefore continue if the country is going to manage the global health crisis effectively. As the country continues to make good progress in the fight against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 he thanked each and every citizen and resident for adhering to the health and safety measures and protocols that have been implemented to protect the health of all.

“We especially thank our Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws, our Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph Nathaniel France General Hospital Dr Cameron Wilkinson, the entire medical fraternity, Mr Abdias Samuel, chair of our NEOC, our security forces, essential workers, and all who have committed themselves on the frontline to make sure that we stay healthy and safe.”

According to Dr Harris, acting on the advice of the medical practitioners and the Covid-19 Task Force, the new Regulations that come into effect Saturday June 13 will continue the further relaxation of restriction and cautiously open up the Federation so that citizens and residents can guardedly return to some semblance of normalcy with respect to their economic and social lives. Under the new Regulations, from Saturday the 13th to Saturday the 27th June, the curfew will commence at 12 midnight and end at 5:00 am daily.

“Our churches are critically important to our quality of life and spiritual wellbeing,” observed Dr Harris. “The relaxation of the curfew hours commencing at midnight will also facilitate nightly religious services with the same protocols already agreed for daytime services. At this time our country needs more prayer, not less, and I am happy that we can advance the spiritual growth and corporate fellowship that means so much to me personally and to our people in general.”

For the purpose of exercises, the new Regulations allow for the beaches to be open from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm daily. The suspension of the retail liquor licence has been removed and bars can be open from Saturday June 13, but he insisted that physical distancing measures must be observed.

Restaurants, the Prime Minister added, may be open for in-dining while complying with physical distancing measures and added that table allocation should be between two and four persons and spacing between tables should allow a minimum of six feet between patrons. All restaurants must establish the appropriate sanitisation programme for employees and patrons, and patrons will be required to wear masks on arrival, except when eating and drinking.

“Our borders remain closed to international commercial flights and visitors so as to prevent or delay the possibility of importing new cases of Covid-19,” advised Prime Minister Harris. “A coordinated effort is being made, with regional and international partners, as to the opportune time to open our borders, but until such a decision is arrived at, our borders remain closed and the established protocols must be followed.”

According to the Honourable Prime Minister, the government continues to act with caution with respect to the country’s borders as it has been observed in some countries that there has been a spike in confirmed cases of Covid-19 when restrictions were lifted.

“This has been a really trying time for all of us,” noted Dr Harris. “We have had to make huge sacrifices to our way of life to protect the greater good, the health and wellbeing of all citizens and residents.”

He said his Government remains focused and committed to safeguarding the health of the entire population “so that we can all have the most productive and happy lives. I continue to encourage you to be safe by adhering to all the health and safety measures that have been put in place, namely, wearing of the mask in public places, washing of hands and physical distancing.”

In conclusion the Honourable Prime Minister said: “Moreover, I ask that you cooperate with the National Emergency Operations Centre, the Health Emergency Operations Centre, and our security forces who continue to demonstrate their professionalism and patriotism. Let us remain vigilant – the pandemic is still with us.”

Main Photo: Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris as he addressed the nation on Friday June 12.