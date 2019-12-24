Harris assures Constituency No. 6 of continued support

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 24, 2019 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, while addressing a kiddies’ Christmas party organised by the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) at the Saddlers Primary School on Sunday December 22, assured the people of Constituency Number Six of continued support by the Team Unity Government.

“We certainly want to do more and we want to ensure whatever is happening in the country, people everywhere benefit from what is taking place,” said Dr Harris. “So that is the commitment. I come as the Prime Minister of the country to say that you can have confidence in our Team Unity Government to be available to serve the young, the old, and the not so old in Constituency Number Six.”

According to the Honourable Prime Minister, the Team Unity Government will in the coming year, 2020, be holding a number of town hall meetings and Constituency Number Six, and Saddlers Village in particular will be included.

“I will be coming to do one-on-one consultations early in the New Year so that we could talk in twos in a more private way about those matters that are important to you,” Prime Minister Harris advised. “For the time being, I just want to extend again, best wishes for a joyous Christmas. Please enjoy – and to extend to you all the very best for 2020.”

The Peoples Labour Party (PLP), which Prime Minister Harris is the National Political Leader, helped spread Christmas cheer to the nation’s children by holding thirteen highly successful and well attended kiddies Christmas parties across three constituencies, Number Three, Number Six, and Number Seven.

On Sunday, December 22, the Prime Minister attended five of the kiddies’ Christmas parties, two in his home constituency, Number Seven, and three in the neighbouring Constituency Number Six, at the Saddlers Primary School, Dieppe Bay Primary School, and at the St. Paul’s Primary School, where he was mobbed by enthusiastic children.

“I want to thank the people of Saddlers who have come out today for this our kiddies party,” said Prime Minister Harris at his first stop in Constituency Number Six, where the party was being held at the Saddlers Primary School and was attended by a very large number of children and some of their parents. “We have attempted, as the Peoples Labour Party, to keep the kiddies parties every year.”

At the Dieppe Bay Primary School Prime Minister Harris was mobbed by enthusiastic children who made every effort to have a picture taken with him, and insisted that the pictures be posted on Facebook. They then took the cameramen to task wanting to know the address of the Facebook page, and when given an address they kept on repeating it to not only make sure they got it right but to memorise it.

The other two parties in Constituency Number Six were held at the St. Paul’s Primary School where the Prime Minister visited and was mobbed by the children as he assisted with the distribution of individual Christmas gifts to them, and at the Newton Ground Primary School.

The Prime Minister thanked the group of volunteers who organised the Peoples Labour Party kiddies’ Christmas parties in Constituency Number Six. They were led by Mr Kevin Williams and also included Mrs Sylvia Williams-Francis, Mr Troy Flanders, Mr Garry Brookes, and Mrs Leader among others.