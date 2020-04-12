PM Harris calls on all to make sacrifices during Easter to fight COVID-19 pandemic

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, April 12, 2020 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — As a result of the present State of Emergency Regulations, Christians in the Federation are at home away from the churches during Easter when they reflect on the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on His crucifixion, and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has called on all to make sacrifices to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At a time when we face the greatest challenge across the world, of the most significant health pandemic, the story of Jesus’ sacrifice has a special meaning and as we reflect on that sacrifice, we may note that at this time – this Easter – we are called upon to make sacrifices as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Prime Minister Harris on Saturday April 11 when he appeared on the Inside the News Programme on WINN FM hosted by Mr Clive Bacchus.

In extending Easter greetings to all citizens and residents, he reminded them that the celebration is a very good time that one would reflect a little bit on some of the lessons from Easter, a time when they commemorate the passion, the suffering, the death on the cross and eventual resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to the Honourable Prime Minister, who quoted from the Scriptures, Jesus’ crucifixion was the greatest act of sacrifice for all mankind. He noted: “Jesus Christ knew that when He died, He would take on the sins of the world, to set mankind free so that they may join Him in Heaven.”

However, because of the State of Emergency, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Christians have had to stay at home during this important time in the Christian calendar.

“I hope that for all of us we will see these sacrifices that we are making as a very small price we are paying for future freedom and indeed to add many years to our lives,” said the Honourable Prime Minister.

Saying that Good Friday and Easter Sunday, are among the most memorable in the Christian calendar apart from the Christmas services, and that many churches do look forward to them, he however observed that the Christian faith also teaches that people can be together in spirit and prayer, even if they are physically apart.

To this end, Prime Minister Harris commended the church leadership in particular the Evangelical Association, and the Christian Council for their leadership and cooperation in the war on COVID-19.

“Indeed, the proactive stance of several of our churches very early on, have basically helped us to avoid some of the challenges we have seen between the church and State being played out in Jamaica, and in Antigua closer by,” noted Dr Harris.

Over the Easter weekend, the Prime Minister invited all as a nation to pray for every person in particular those who have been tested positive with respect to the coronavirus.

He added: “I want us to pray for every family and every village across the length and breadth of St. Kitts and Nevis because together as a people we must face this pandemic and we must win by working constructively together.”