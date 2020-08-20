PM Harris continues one-on-one consultations with constituents on Saturday August 22

By MMS-SKN,

Constituency office on Main Street in Tabernacle Village will Saturday August 22 be the venue for the highly popular one-on-one consultations with Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and his constituents.

The office has been busy as constituents and persons from outside the constituency are calling to book appointments for a chance to have a one-on-one meeting with their Prime Minister who is known to not only listen to persons who come to see him, but also to effectively follow-up to ensure that issues raised by constituents have been addressed.

According to Prime Minister Harris, the consultations which form part of the good governance and accountability agenda that is advocated and promoted by his Team Unity-led administration will run between 10:00 am and 2:00 am.

Dr Harris who is the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) would have said in the past that the one-on-one sessions are useful because they help him to deliver more effective service to the constituents when they come to him during the sessions and give their particular issues and concerns.

While the one-on-one sessions held in St. Christopher Seven, the area he has represented in the National Assembly since 1993, are meant primarily for persons resident in the constituency, persons usually turn out from all corners of the country and time allowing Prime Minister Harris sees all of them even if it means going beyond the advertised time.

Constituency Office Administrative Assistant, Ms JoAnn Kelly, has confirmed that many persons have called in to book appointments, and noted that while Prime Minister Harris will endeavour to see as many of them as possible, priority will be given to persons who would not have met with the Prime Minister at previously held one-on-one sessions.

“Since everyone wants to have a chance to meet with the Prime Minister, persons will see him in the order their names have been recorded,” said Ms Kelly. “We argue persons to be on time because if a name is called and the person is not present, he or she will miss that chance but the name will be pushed to the back of the list to give them another chance.”

Main photo: Constituency Office on Main Street in Tabernacle where Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris will hold one-on-one consultations with constituents on Saturday August 22