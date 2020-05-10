PM Harris lauds all who have been making positive contribution in the Covid-19 fight

By PLP PR Media Inc.,

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris revealed on Saturday May 9 that the country is beginning to turn the tide a bit in the war against the coronavirus pandemic, and lauded persons and institutions not in the frontline, but who would have worked tireless and selflessly to give their support.

“Indeed, if we are to beat the virus we have to have all hands on deck, and everyone can do something positively to ensure we minimise the probability of transmission of the virus,” said Prime Minister Harris when he appeared on the Inside the News programme hosted by Mr Clive Bacchus of WINN FM 98.9.

He was accompanied by the Federation’s Chief Immigration Officer, Mrs Mercelyn Hughes who is also the Head of Covid-19 Compliance Task Force.

The Honourable Prime Minister however cautioned: “And while we battle with the invincible enemy, the novel coronavirus, we should of course as a people and country never become complacent or triumphant. History indicates that it was the second surge in the 1918 Spanish Flu that was most devastating in terms of life loss. Indeed we are advised that in the context of that 20th century pandemic, 500 million people were infected and it is estimated that between 20 million to 50 million persons died.”

Dr Harris started by thanking those in the frontline, but pointed out that there are other persons who are in the line, whether they are in the middle or at the back of the line, whose service and support has been equally instrumental in the fight.

“So this morning I want to remember the workers in the supermarkets who have ensured that we have been able to get a meal,” said Dr Harris. “Those at the banks and the money service providers who have been very helpful.”

He mentioned farmers and fishers who have stepped up in the context of the country’s food security needs, noting that as he travels through the country and through the alleyways and byways he would have seen an abundance of supply of carrots, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, onions and season peppers.

“I want the farmers to know that the country appreciates that they have been there providing food, and the government certainly appreciates their efforts,” said the Prime Minister. “In this regard the Department of Agriculture has started a programme of providing free seeds and seedlings to many of the farmers, and harrowing their land free of cost – this of course will continue. We have also set aside another 135 acres of land from those lands that we redeemed from the land for debt swap for these to be put into food production. So I want to commend all of these people.”

During an earlier appearance, on the Saturday April 25 edition of the Inside the News programme on WINN FM 98.9, Prime Minister Harris would have made an appeal to landlords to be generous to tenants who would have been negatively affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic. He had good news on Saturday May 9.

“I want to mention the landlords in the country who have shown good conscience,” said Dr Harris. “Some of them have lowered their rents, and I want to commend that action, and I hope that they will do so as it reasonably is required. One landlord called me and said that he had reduced his by 50 per cent. I think that that is quite generous. I want to thank him and thank all others.”

He further mentioned and commended some of the country’s suppliers of goods, whom he said have been real reasonable with their prices.

Activities at the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority have meant that the country is still able to receive cargo ships and essential supplies, and Prime Minister Harris thanked all the workers led by the CEO Mr Denzil ‘Don’ James

“And in the bit of commendation I cannot leave out the prayer warriors, wherever they are, who have bent their knees before our God and invoking His divine protection upon we, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean,” said Dr Harris.

Photo: Prime Minister Timothy Harris