PM HARRIS THANKS CHURCHES FOR COOPERATION AS ST. KITTS-NEVIS CELEBRATES EASTER OBSERVANCES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Thousands of residents in St. Kitts and Nevis are celebrating the Easter weekend in their private residences as the nation remains under a 24-hour curfew.



Services for Good Friday were conducted virtually as congregants used various online platforms to connect with each other and the church leadership. The national radio and television station ZIZ aired a virtual worship series dubbed “Together with God” and featured a special broadcast from the Antioch Baptist Church. Virtual services are expected to continue on Easter Sunday.



Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, commended the leadership of churches for cooperating with the extraordinary measures that the government has put in place to protect against an outbreak of COVID-19.



“Indeed the proactive stance of several of our churches very early on has basically helped us to avoid some of the challenges we have seen between the church and state played out in Jamaica and in Antigua closer by,” Dr. Harris said, on today’s edition (Saturday, April 11, 2020) of Inside the News on WINN FM.



The prime minister encouraged persons of faith to continue praying for God’s mercies.



“In particular for those who have tested positive in respect to the coronavirus,” he stated. “I want us to pray for every family and every village across the length and breadth of St. Kitts and Nevis because together as a people, we must face this pandemic and we must win by working constructively together.”



Prime Minister Harris referred to the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave, which is the reason for the Easter commemoration. He expressed confidence that St. Kitts and Nevis will rebound from the negative socio-economic impact brought about by this global pandemic.



“I believe that we too will rise from where we are now once we banish the pandemic from our shores,” Dr. Harris expressed. “I remain confident based on the excellent work of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) that we will emerge victorious in this battle.”