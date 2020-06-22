PM Says June Salaries Will Be Paid On Time

By Antigua News Room,

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has given the assurance that all government salaries for the month of June will be paid on time.

“However, where central government is concerned, I am confident that all occupational salaries and wages will be paid at the end of the month. That’s because we have made certain provisions to ensure that payments are made on time,” he said.

Cabinet said last week there was uncertainty as to the on time payment of salaries for June. This assessment was based continued decline of government’s revenue due to COVID-19.

“We are committed to do what is necessary to pay public servants on time as we recognize that the public servant may be the only bread winner in the home at this time. We therefore have to do what we can to pay them so that they can put food on the table,” he said.

Since the coronavirus in March the government says it has had to find creative ways to pay the wages and salaries of public servants.

Main photo: Prime Minister Gaston Browne