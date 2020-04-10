PM to talk about stimulus package

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will be the Special Guest on WINN (98.9) FM’s Inside the News (listen live at www.winnfm.com) tomorrow, Saturday, April 11th, 2020, from 11:00am.

The Prime Minister’s Inside the News appearance will be simulcast LIVE on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.

Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson will join the Prime Minister on Inside the News to discuss operational aspects of health service delivery.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis will discuss the federal government’s $120 million stimulus package, details of which he announced at his press conference on Tuesday, March 24th.