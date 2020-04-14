PM’s Opening Remarks on WINN FM’s Inside the News – April 11th, 2020

INTRODUCTION

The Medical Chief of Staff, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, joins me today and I want to thank him for taking the time, at this very special time in our calendar, to be here because we are in very serious times – and he and his other colleagues are part of the front line in the offensive against COVID-19.

EASTER, AND THE LESSONS FROM JESUS

We are actually celebrating Easter and perhaps it is a very good time for one to reflect a little bit on some of the messages or lessons from Easter.

During this time, we certainly commemorate the passion, the suffering, the death on the cross and eventual resurrection of Jesus Christ. His crucifixion, we are told, was the greatest act of sacrifice for all mankind.

As we learned in the book of Hebrews at Chapter 9 and Verse 28: Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many; and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for him.

Christ knew that when he died, he would take on the sins of the world — to set us all free – so that we may join him in Heaven.

At a time when we face the greatest challenge across the world or the most significant health pandemic, the story of Jesus’ sacrifice has a special meaning – and as we reflect on that sacrifice, we may note that at this time, this Easter, we are called upon to make sacrifices as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

SACRIFICE

I hope that, for all of us, we will see these sacrifices that we are making as a very small price we are paying for future freedom and, indeed, to add many years to our lives. What are some of the things persons now consider to be the sacrifices which they are making and which in any event they must continue to make? – the stay at home rule: making sure that we stay within the safety of our own homes; looking after our family members, in particular the elderly, and, of course, the young; checking on our neighbours, and making sure as much as possible that we safeguard our households by staying, as the Regulations describe, under shelter.

Our faith also teaches us that we can be together in spirit and prayer, even if we are physically apart – and this is very important because Good Friday and Easter Sunday are among the most memorable in the Christian calendar apart from the Christmas services, and many churches do look forward to them. Indeed, I was reminded of that by several pastors a few days ago. In this regard, I want to begin on a note of commendation to the Church leadership, in particular the Evangelical Association and the Christian Council for their leadership and cooperation in the war on COVID-19. Indeed, the proactive stance of several of our churches very early on has basically helped us to avoid some of the challenges we have seen between the Church and State being played out in Jamaica and in Antigua closer by.

This weekend, of course as at all times, I want to invite us as a nation to pray for every person, in particular those who have tested positive with respect to the coronavirus. I want us to pray for every family and every village across the length and breadth of St. Kitts & Nevis because together as a people we must face this pandemic and we must win by working constructively together. We must also pray that our land will be saved from pestilence and harm.

Of course, the Easter story itself is never complete unless we reflect upon the resurrection of Jesus Christ. I believe that we too will rise from where we are at now once we banish the pandemic from our shores. I remain confident, based on the excellent work of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) and the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC), that we shall emerge victorious in this battle.

So again I ask the people to hold faith and to do what we need must to ensure we get over this pandemic. The aim is to do so as quickly as possible.

THANK YOU TO OUR FRONT-LINE WORKERS

I want now to say a special thank you to the medical professionals for the work that they continue to do in our Federation.

They understand perhaps more than many of us that we are in a real war against this pandemic, and our healthcare workers have been doing an excellent job in fighting this invisible enemy and they have been fighting valiantly on behalf of all of us.

In a previous public statement, I commended some 16 of our medical doctors who I am advised have shown such enthusiasm and dedication that they deserve public commendation, and I did so.

We can’t help but extend congratulations and best wishes to our Police, our Defence Force, our Customs and Immigration Departments, among several other entities, which have been helping to ensure the effective implementation of the health policies as they relate to our ports of entry and that the Emergency Powers are all enforced, to ensure the safety and security of our Country. In my view, the front-line workers have all been shining examples of what we as a people in service to one Country must always be.

So I want both as Prime Minister and as Minister of National Security to say how proud we are, and our country is indebted to these front-line workers, many of whom work within the Ministry of National Security.

HEALTH OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

I want to give a snapshot of the situation report as of 3:00pm yesterday, Good Friday. We were advised that there were 1,521,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and it had caused 92,798 deaths worldwide. In the case of St. Kitts and Nevis, our count in terms of confirmed cases is 12, and luckily for us there are no deaths. Significantly, we have already tested 205 persons, and this puts us among the highest performing countries on a per capita basis with respect to what we are doing in testing.

So there is where our health situation is. We are still in a rapidly evolving situation and, of course, the government policy evolves in relation to that.

THE MEASURES WE HAVE TAKEN