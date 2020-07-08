PNM’s Arima mayor picked to replace Antoine

By Gail Alexander, Trinidad and Tobago Guardian,
Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian is now the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) D’Abadie O’Meara candidate after the screening team selected her yesterday.
The selection was confirmed by the party.
The screening team interviewed her among six nominees which the area’s executive had presented.
The screening team finalised D’Abadie O’Meara, the final constituency for which the PNM had to complete selection, five days before the party’s general election campaign launch on Sunday in Diego Martin.
“Excited. Ready to work. Ready to get out there,” was how Morris-Julian said she felt moments after receiving the news that she has been selected.
“I have a good team with me. My colleagues are supporting me. My executive- we’re more than ready to do this. I’m very grateful to my political leader and the screening committee for giving me this opportunity.”
“I’m really thrilled to be able to represent D’abadie O’meara at another level and to serve my country. I’m really excited about that.”
Asked if she felt she had enough time to campaign, she said, “I was born ready. In fact we’ll start working tonight.”
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last Sunday pulled D’Abadie O’Meara incumbent candidate Ancil Antoine from the PNM’s candidate team.
This followed a second verbal infraction by Antoine who made what Rowley said were insensitive and objectionable remarks about the US. The remarks were delivered at a campaign office launch last Saturday.
In a Facebook recording, Antoine is heard saying, “America is a s***hole country.”
He also told his audience to tell their relatives who go to America and send back barrels, to stay out of T&T for the rest of the year.
Antoine later apologised, adding he made a “statement of indiscretion” and asked to be withdrawn from the elections team. Antoine was also in controversy two weeks ago for heated remarks and accusations he made to constituency executive members. The executive stood by him but the end of the line came when the remarks about the US were made.
Apart from D’Abadie O’Meara, the party also had to re-screen for Port-of-Spain South after initial candidate Cleopatra Borel was dropped due to her dual T&T/US citizenship.
She was replaced by Keith Scotland.
The PNM also had protracted screenings for La Brea, Toco-Sangre Grande and Lopinot-Bon Air West.
—with reporting by Rishard Khan
PNM’s Slate:
Arima – Pennelope Beckles
Arouca/Maloney – Camille Robinson-Regis
Barataria/San Juan – Jason Williams
Caroni Central – Reyad Ali
Caroni East – Sharon Archie
Chaguanas East – Clarence Rambharat
Chaguanas West – Rackeal Bissoon
Couva North – Sharda Satram
Couva South – Rajendra Rampersad
Cumuto/Manzanilla – Ronney Lochan
D’Abadie – O’Meara- Lisa Morris-Julien
Diego Martin Central – Symon de Nobriga
Diego Martin N/East – Colm Imbert
Diego Martin West – Keith Rowley
Fyzabad – Solange De Souza
La Brea – Stephen Mc Clashie
La Horquetta/Talparo – Foster Cummings
Laventille E/Morvant – Adrian Leonce
Laventille West – Fitzgerald Hinds
Lopinot/Bon Air West – Marvin Gonzales
Mayaro – Sankar (Bunny) Mahabirsingh
Moruga/Tableland – Winston Peters
Naparima – Randy Sinanan
Oropouche East – Clifford Rambharose
Oropouche West – Lea Ramoutar
Point Fortin – Kennedy Richards Jr.
Pointe-a-Pierre – Daniel Dookie
POS N/St Ann’s West – Stuart Young
Port of Spain South – Keith Scotland
Princes Town – Sharon Baboolal
San Fernando East – Brian Manning
San Fernando West – Faris Al-Rawi
Siparia – Rebecca Dipnarine
St Ann’s East – Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly
St Augustine – Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal
St. Joseph – Terrence Deyalsingh
Tabaquite – Michael Seales
Tobago East – Ayanna Webster-Roy
Tobago West – Shamfa Cudjoe
Toco/Sangre Grande – Roger Monroe
Tunapuna – Esmond Forde
Main photo: Lisa Morris-Julian greets Minister of Social Development and Family Services Camille Robinson-Regis after she was selected for the PNM’s D’Abadie/Omeara seat at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, yesterday. (ANISTO ALVES)