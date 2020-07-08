PNM’s Arima mayor picked to replace Antoine

By Gail Alexander, Trinidad and Tobago Guardian,

Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian is now the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) D’Abadie O’Meara candidate after the screening team selected her yesterday.

The selection was confirmed by the party.

The screening team interviewed her among six nominees which the area’s executive had presented.

The screening team finalised D’Abadie O’Meara, the final constituency for which the PNM had to complete selection, five days before the party’s general election campaign launch on Sunday in Diego Martin.

“Excited. Ready to work. Ready to get out there,” was how Morris-Julian said she felt moments after receiving the news that she has been selected.

“I have a good team with me. My colleagues are supporting me. My executive- we’re more than ready to do this. I’m very grateful to my political leader and the screening committee for giving me this opportunity.”

“I’m really thrilled to be able to represent D’abadie O’meara at another level and to serve my country. I’m really excited about that.”

Asked if she felt she had enough time to campaign, she said, “I was born ready. In fact we’ll start working tonight.”

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last Sunday pulled D’Abadie O’Meara incumbent candidate Ancil Antoine from the PNM’s candidate team.

This followed a second verbal infraction by Antoine who made what Rowley said were insensitive and objectionable remarks about the US. The remarks were delivered at a campaign office launch last Saturday.

In a Facebook recording, Antoine is heard saying, “America is a s***hole country.”

He also told his audience to tell their relatives who go to America and send back barrels, to stay out of T&T for the rest of the year.

Antoine later apologised, adding he made a “statement of indiscretion” and asked to be withdrawn from the elections team. Antoine was also in controversy two weeks ago for heated remarks and accusations he made to constituency executive members. The executive stood by him but the end of the line came when the remarks about the US were made.

Apart from D’Abadie O’Meara, the party also had to re-screen for Port-of-Spain South after initial candidate Cleopatra Borel was dropped due to her dual T&T/US citizenship.

She was replaced by Keith Scotland.

The PNM also had protracted screenings for La Brea, Toco-Sangre Grande and Lopinot-Bon Air West.

—with reporting by Rishard Khan

PNM’s Slate:

Arima – Pennelope Beckles

Arouca/Maloney – Camille Robinson-Regis

Barataria/San Juan – Jason Williams

Caroni Central – Reyad Ali

Caroni East – Sharon Archie

Chaguanas East – Clarence Rambharat

Chaguanas West – Rackeal Bissoon

Couva North – Sharda Satram

Couva South – Rajendra Rampersad

Cumuto/Manzanilla – Ronney Lochan

D’Abadie – O’Meara- Lisa Morris-Julien

Diego Martin Central – Symon de Nobriga

Diego Martin N/East – Colm Imbert

Diego Martin West – Keith Rowley

Fyzabad – Solange De Souza

La Brea – Stephen Mc Clashie

La Horquetta/Talparo – Foster Cummings

Laventille E/Morvant – Adrian Leonce

Laventille West – Fitzgerald Hinds

Lopinot/Bon Air West – Marvin Gonzales

Mayaro – Sankar (Bunny) Mahabirsingh

Moruga/Tableland – Winston Peters

Naparima – Randy Sinanan

Oropouche East – Clifford Rambharose

Oropouche West – Lea Ramoutar

Point Fortin – Kennedy Richards Jr.

Pointe-a-Pierre – Daniel Dookie

POS N/St Ann’s West – Stuart Young

Port of Spain South – Keith Scotland

Princes Town – Sharon Baboolal

San Fernando East – Brian Manning

San Fernando West – Faris Al-Rawi

Siparia – Rebecca Dipnarine

St Ann’s East – Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

St Augustine – Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal

St. Joseph – Terrence Deyalsingh

Tabaquite – Michael Seales

Tobago East – Ayanna Webster-Roy

Tobago West – Shamfa Cudjoe

Toco/Sangre Grande – Roger Monroe

Tunapuna – Esmond Forde

Main photo: Lisa Morris-Julian greets Minister of Social Development and Family Services Camille Robinson-Regis after she was selected for the PNM’s D’Abadie/Omeara seat at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, yesterday. (ANISTO ALVES)