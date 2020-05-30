Police appealing for assistance in Stenneth Harvey case

By RSCNPF

The Police are investigating the death of 55-year-old Stenneth Harvey of Saddlers Village.

Police responded to a report of a murder at Saddlers Mountain on May 29, sometime after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Harvey’s motionless body lying on a dirt track with several lacerations. The District Medical Officer pronounced him dead and members of the Forensic Unit processed the scene. An autopsy will be performed shortly to determine the exact cause of death.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) at 467-1887, 662-3468 or their nearest Police Station. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The late Stenneth Harvey on his property

File photo