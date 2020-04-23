Police appeals to citizens and residents to observe safety protocols when in public spaces

By SKNIS,

Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) appealed to citizens and residents to obey safety protocols that are currently in place to protect them from the spread of COVID-19 virus.

During the April 21 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Superintendent Henry expressed disappointment of some businesses based on observations at the end of day two (April 21) of the limited operation days.

“…Where we are having difficulty and where we are not completely satisfied is in public spaces, open spaces such as the Ferry Terminal for example. Persons are still congregating in these areas, not wearing masks and not observing the social distancing protocols,” said Superintendent Henry. “We are also seeing some of the bars trying to operate – they are closed but are smartly selling to persons who are congregating there – and the police have been observing and doing their best to prevent this.”

Superintendent Henry encouraged persons to desist from such behaviour and respect the law.

“We as usual like to get complaints rather than to enforce and we are asking persons, particularly the bar owners not to encourage persons to congregate outside you bars and not to sell alcohol as your license has been suspended for the duration of this emergency period,” he said.

On a good note, other businesses were recognized for adhering to the safety protocols and were encouraged to keep up the good work.

“We are generally satisfied with the level of compliance we have seen at most business establishments with respect to social distancing and hand hygiene within their establishments,” said the Superintendent.

He used the occasion to reminded persons to remain confined to their place of residence inclusive of their yard space to avoid contact outside of their families as the shelter in place which applies on curfew days still stands. Only essential workers and persons with exemption letters from the commissioner of Police are permitted to be outside during the curfew when necessary.