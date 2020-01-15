Police investigating armed robbery incident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 15, 2020 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating an incident in which a man was robbed at gun point.

The incident occurred sometime after 5 a.m. on January 12, 2020. A masked assailant, armed with what appeared to be a gun, entered the man’s home which is located in the Camps area. The assailant stole a number of items, including an undisclosed sum of money and fled the scene. No one was hurt during the incident.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.