Police investigating fatal stabbing incident

By Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force,

Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Donte Samuel of Old Road who was fatally stabbed on June 02, 2020.

Investigations so far have revealed that close to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (June 02) an altercation between several persons occurred in Old Road. During the incident, Samuel was stabbed in the chest and 31-year-old Quezney Watson, also of Old Road, received a wound to his left eye. They were both transported to the JNF Hospital in private vehicles.

Samuel succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Hospital. Watson underwent surgery and is currently warded in a stable condition.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station.

Quezney Watson (Injured)

Main Photo: Donte Samuel (Deceased)