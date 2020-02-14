Police investigating sexual assault incident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 13, 2020 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred in the Basseterre area on February 11, 2020. Close to 8 p.m. on said date, a female was attacked and assaulted by a masked male.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. The Police are making a special appeal to persons who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252. The SVU can also be reached via cell phone at 665-3091. You may also contact your nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707 if you have information that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.